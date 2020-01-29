WATCH: Virat Kohli’s reaction after Rohit Sharma’s last-ball six in Super Over

Rohit Sharma celebrates with Virat Kohli after super over win (Twitter) Rohit Sharma celebrates with Virat Kohli after super over win (Twitter)

Rohit Sharma finished the third T20I with two sixes in a row as India chased down 18 runs in the super over at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday. As Rohit hit Tim Southee’s delivery over long-off for a maximum, Indian skipper Virat Kohli came running from the dugout to join the celebrations. Passionate after the series win, Kohli hugged Rohit as the celebrations continued.

The 30-year-old lauded the Indian opener for delivering in the high-voltage super over run chase. Kohli believed that the bowler will be under pressure if Rohit manages to get one hit in the super over.

“But Rohit was outstanding today, in the first half and in the super over. We knew, if he gets one hit, the bowler will be under pressure because he is such a clean striker of the cricket ball. Overall a top day for us and a beautiful game to be a part of,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Rohit scored 14 runs from four balls in the super over including two sixes – one over deep square leg and one over long off.

Earlier, Rohit got India off to a flier after Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Hitman scored 65 runs from 40 deliveries including six fours and three sixes.

Rohit also completed 10,000 international runs as an opener. He reached his half-century from just 23 balls, his T20I career’s second-fastest.

