Former Indian selector on replacing Rohit and Kohli: ‘…don’t think there will be any problems’

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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are playing only one format: ODIs. Expectations are that the duo will play until the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. However, given their age, constant questions linger about both players’ fitness and form. Former Indian selector Sandeep Patil praised both players’ contributions over the years and was relaxed about the prospect of the next generation replacing them if needed.
“It is up to these two players. Will they want to continue playing? Will they be able to maintain their fitness? What is the selectors’ strategy? Are the selectors looking ahead? Along with the current players, we always have to consider whether we have someone strong enough to replace them if the time comes for them to be left out of the team. And considering the Indian team’s bench strength, which…I don’t think there will be any problems, whether Virat or Rohit are in the team or not,” Sandeep said on SportsNext.
“These two players have been around for many years and will be regarded as legends. Rohit Sharma has been a remarkable player in white-ball cricket. As far as Virat is concerned, the more I say about him, the less it will be,” Patil added.
It is not just about the batting stars. Patil was also confident that, given the plethora of talent in Indian cricket, the team might find someone to replace Jasprit Bumrah.
“We have three or four bowlers who can bowl at speeds of around 140 kmph, and they are doing well. It’s not as though Indian bowling will come to a complete standstill once Jasprit Bumrah is gone. Someone or the other will come through. Just two days ago, I was at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru with VVS Laxman. Look at the facilities there. I would say the BCCI has done a remarkable job. With facilities like these, I am 100% confident that Indian cricket will continue to produce not just good bowlers but good batters.”
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