Former Indian selector on replacing Rohit and Kohli: ‘…don’t think there will be any problems’

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are playing only one format: ODIs. Expectations are that the duo will play until the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. However, given their age, constant questions linger about both players’ fitness and form. Former Indian selector Sandeep Patil praised both players’ contributions over the years and was relaxed about the prospect of the next generation replacing them if needed.

“It is up to these two players. Will they want to continue playing? Will they be able to maintain their fitness? What is the selectors’ strategy? Are the selectors looking ahead? Along with the current players, we always have to consider whether we have someone strong enough to replace them if the time comes for them to be left out of the team. And considering the Indian team’s bench strength, which…I don’t think there will be any problems, whether Virat or Rohit are in the team or not,” Sandeep said on SportsNext.