ICC World Cup 2019: My responsibility is to stand by Virat Kohli, says Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma admitted that being the vice-captain of the team has its own share of responsibilities and said that he is ready to stand by his captain and assist him in crucial situations.

“Being a vice-captain, it is my responsibility to stand by him (Virat Kohli) and help him when he is in doubt. That’s what we have done in the last few years,” Rohit said during an interaction with India Today.

Recalling how the senior players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag helped former India skipper MS Dhoni during his reign, Sharma maintained that it is his responsibility to get more involved in the match and help the captain.

“When MS (Dhoni) was the captain, he had Sehwag, Sachin pajji and other senior players in the team to help him and give advice when needed. Now, since we have been in the team for so long, it is our responsibility to help the captain,” he explained.

Rohit also said that all kind of inputs are welcomed by the team as it eventually helps the side to bind together. “The team is not built from a single player; it belongs to all the 15 members who are playing. So if any of the team members want to come and give any suggestion, it is for the good of the team,” the right-handed batsman said.

India will begin their campaign in the upcoming World Cup against South Africa on June 5.

India’s squad for ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami