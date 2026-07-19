Rohit, Kohli set to become first India pair to play 400 matches together in Lord’s ODI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to create history at Lord’s on Sunday, as the two veterans are poised to become the first Indian pair to feature in 400 international matches together. The milestone will be achieved when they take the field for India in the third and deciding ODI of the series against England.

The duo already holds the record for the most international matches played together for India, having surpassed the legendary partnership of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who played 391 international matches together.

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene hold the all-time record with 550 appearances as a pair, followed by Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jayawardene with 426. Rohit and Kohli will sit seventh on the elite list with their 400th outing together.