Rohit Sharma tells MCA he will be available for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma has told the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December.

The Indian Express understands that he will join after India’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home, from December 13 to 19. The matches are in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and the first falls a day before the tournament begins.

“He has informed us that he will be playing for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and to consider him available after India’s three-ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. How many matches he will be available for, he will inform us later,” an MCA source said.