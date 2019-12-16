Watch: Rohit Sharma uses cuss word for Kieron Pollard after banter

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have some banter on the field during the 1st ODI between India and West Indies in Chennai on Sunday (Screengrab/Twitter) Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have some banter on the field during the 1st ODI between India and West Indies in Chennai on Sunday (Screengrab/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have continued to share banter between themselves in the ongoing series between India and West Indies. On Sunday, as the two teams met in Chennai for the 1st ODI, the two were at it again.

This moment came in the 7th over of the Indian innings.

KL Rahul, who was at Rohit’s other end at the time, enquired after the exchange between Rohit and Pollard what it had been about. Rohit waved off the matter using a swear word or two for Pollard.

Rohit scored 36 off 56 balls in the 1st ODI. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer produced the best knocks for India as the home team posted 287/8 in their 50 overs.

Rohit and Pollard are teammates for IPL team Mumbai Indians and are known to share a very friendly equation.

