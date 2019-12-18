Follow Us:
Watch: Rohit Sharma left unhappy by Rishabh Pant’s throw

Rohit Sharma was seen venting his frustration with Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper threw the ball to the bowler's end instead of to Rohit's end during a particularly intense passage of play in the 2nd ODI.

By: Sports Desk | Published: December 18, 2019 9:45:36 pm
Rohit Sharma gestures during the ODI series vs West Indies (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma was seen venting his frustration with Rishabh Pant during a particularly nerve-wracking passage of play in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Rohit’s reaction came after the India wicketkeeper threw the ball to the bowler’s end, where Kuldeep Yadav could only collect the ball, instead of to Rohit’s end.

The incident happened in the 33rd over, with Shai Hope still out there, as India looked to press their advantage.

Rohit, loudly letting his feelings known, thought that if Pant had thrown the ball to the keeper’s end, where Rohit had been ready to effect a run out, and Hope would have been out.

The stump mic caught a few expletives thrown by the India vice-captain, as Pant gestured his helplessness.

Sunil Gavaskar defended Pant on air, saying that it would have been difficult for Pant to swivel around and throw it to the keeper’s end because of his forward momentum.

India eventually won the match by 107 runs. The third and final match of the ODI series will be played in Cuttack on Sunday.

