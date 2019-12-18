Watch: Rohit Sharma left unhappy by Rishabh Pant’s throw

Rohit Sharma gestures during the ODI series vs West Indies (AP Photo) Rohit Sharma gestures during the ODI series vs West Indies (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma was seen venting his frustration with Rishabh Pant during a particularly nerve-wracking passage of play in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Rohit Abusing Rishab 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ But it is Cool, Because this is Done by Mr “Saint” Rohit Sharma!! pic.twitter.com/nfVktrGM9G — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) December 18, 2019

Rohit’s reaction came after the India wicketkeeper threw the ball to the bowler’s end, where Kuldeep Yadav could only collect the ball, instead of to Rohit’s end.

The incident happened in the 33rd over, with Shai Hope still out there, as India looked to press their advantage.

Rohit, loudly letting his feelings known, thought that if Pant had thrown the ball to the keeper’s end, where Rohit had been ready to effect a run out, and Hope would have been out.

The stump mic caught a few expletives thrown by the India vice-captain, as Pant gestured his helplessness.

Sunil Gavaskar defended Pant on air, saying that it would have been difficult for Pant to swivel around and throw it to the keeper’s end because of his forward momentum.

India eventually won the match by 107 runs. The third and final match of the ODI series will be played in Cuttack on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd