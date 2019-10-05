Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to score two centuries on debut as an opener

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian opener in 41 years to score two centuries in a Test match at Vizag on Saturday. Rohit scored 176 in the first innings and 127 in the second innings to achieve the rare feat. The previous Indian batsman to do so was Sunil Gavaskar. The 32-year-old also became the first batsman to score two centuries in his debut Test as an opener.

The Mumbai batsman hit 13 sixes in the match, six in first and seven in the second innings. With 13 sixes in the Vizag Test, Rohit broke Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes in a Test. He also became the Indian batsman with most sixes in a single match in all formats.

With 303 runs in the Vizag Test, Rohit went past Tillakaratne Dilshan’s record of most runs as an opener on debut.

Rohit became the sixth Indian batsman to score two centuries in a single Test after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Viraj Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane.

Incidentally enough, the 32-year-old opener has bee stumped twice in the same Test match, with South African spinner Keshav Maharaj claiming his wicket both the times.

Rohit, along with Mayank Agarwal and Dean Elgar entered the record books as it was the fourth instance when three openers scored 150-plus in a Test.