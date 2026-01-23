‘What will I do with these runs?’: Rohit Sharma on turning point after India failed to win 2019 ODI World Cup

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma recently opened out on the shift in his mindset after the 2019 ODI World Cup after the team had fallen short of winning the trophy. Despite Rohit smacking 648 runs in the tournament, including 6 centuries, India fell to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semifinal. Reflecting on the loss, Rohit said that got him thinking about what use those runs were if they couldn’t help his country win the trophy.

“The 2019 World Cup was a big lesson for me. I scored so many runs there, but we did not win the World Cup. So I asked myself, what is the use of this? What will I do with these runs? Yes, they remain in your statistics column and all that, but for me, that was of no real use. That is when I decided that I would play for what makes me happy,” he said on JioHotstar’s ‘Captain Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap for T20 World Cup’ show.