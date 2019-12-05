Follow Us:
‘Pose kam maar, batting karle thoda’: Rohit Sharma trolls Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has been out of the India squad since the ODI World Cup earlier this year. As he prepares to return to the grind in the Ranji Trophy, Rohit Sharma comes up with a funny quip on him.

By: Sports Desk | Published: December 5, 2019 7:20:01 pm
Kedar Jadhav and Rohit Sharma (File Photo)

Rohit Sharma posted a funny comment on a photo posted by Kedar Jadhav on social media on Wednesday. Both Rohit and Kedar Jadhav are part of the India ODI squad which will take on West Indies later this month.

Jadhav, 34, has been out of the India side since the ODI World Cup earlier this year.

Back to the grind for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, Jadhav posted a photo from training with the caption: “Feels good to be back on the field and do what I like to do.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Feels good to be back on the field and do what I like to do. 🏏🙂 #ranjitrophy @sareen_sports

A post shared by Kedar Jadhav (@kedarjadhavofficial) on

Rohit Sharma, who has a notorious sense of mischief, commented: “Pose kam maar, batting karle thoda.”

Jadhav was seen playing golf with MS Dhoni in the USA in August.

