Rohit Sharma too good a player to not be playing in all formats: Batting coach Vikram Rathour

India’s newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour feels opener Rohit Sharma is “too good a player” to not be playing in all three formats. Rathour, like many former cricketers, backed Rohit to open for India in Test cricket.

The Mumbai batsman is set to replace underperforming KL Rahul as an opener in upcoming Test series against South Africa in home conditions.

“He is too good a player to not be playing in any game. That is what is everyone is thinking. He has done so well in white-ball cricket as an opener so there is no reason why he can’t succeed as a Test opener provided he gets enough opportunities,” Rathour believes Rohit can be an asset to his team if he does good against South Africa in Tests.

“At the moment, I am not too sure what the playing eleven for the first Test will be but if Rohit does well and is opening, why not,” he said, when asked about the possibility of him opening for India in red-ball cricket on upcoming overseas tours.

However, Shubman Gill has been picked in the Test squad as well. This might be a perform or perish situation for the Mumbai Indians skipper.

The 32-year-old was a part of India’s Test squad against West Indies but was not included in the playing XI. He has played 27 Test and scored 1,585 runs at an average of 39.62 including three centuries and 10 half-centuries.

“At times, we over emphasise on technique. It is more about the mindset at this level, getting your gameplan right. As far as Rishabh is concerned, he is a phenomenal player, he just needs to sort out his gameplan, needs to bring in a little bit of discipline in his cricket,” Rathour commented on criticism over Rishabh Pant’s batting technique.

“All the young players need to understand that there is a fine line between fearless cricket and careless cricket. What the team management is asking from them is fearless cricket, having clear gameplans and playing with intent but at the same time, you can’t be careless. I am sure they are smart enough to understand that,” he added.

There will be rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent: Ravi Shastri to Rishabh Pant

“They (Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri) have said five matches but it is not going to be a specific number. What they meant was that you need to grab your opportunities when you get them. They (youngsters) have played so much of cricket. They have come through after doing so well. I don’t think it is a massive issue. The team will be backing them fully,” Rathour elaborated skipper Virat Kohli’s four to five-match opportunities per player ahead of T20 World Cup.