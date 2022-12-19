Rohit Sharma to miss Dhaka Test – Report

India’s Test captain Rohit Sharma has been reportedly ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh, starting from December 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

As per Cricbuzz, Rohit will no longer be travelling to Dhaka.

Rohit, who led India in two ODIs in the preceding series, was ruled out of the first Test, which India won by 188 runs on Sunday under Rahul’s captaincy.

Rohit had gone back to India after hurting his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in as his replacement.

Vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to lead the team in the second and final Test of the two-match series which India lead 1-0.

“About Rohit, we may be able to know (his status) in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it,” Rahul said at the post-match press conference.