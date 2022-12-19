scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Rohit Sharma to miss Dhaka Test – Report

Injured India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Earlier in the Bangladesh innings, standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio. (Twiitter/BCCI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

India’s Test captain Rohit Sharma has been reportedly ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh, starting from December 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

As per Cricbuzz, Rohit will no longer be travelling to Dhaka.

Rohit, who led India in two ODIs in the preceding series, was ruled out of the first Test, which India won by 188 runs on Sunday under Rahul’s captaincy.

Rohit had gone back to India after hurting his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on December 7. Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in as his replacement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

Vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to lead the team in the second and final Test of the two-match series which India lead 1-0.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Rohit missed the first Test in Chattorgram after sustaining a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh.

“About Rohit, we may be able to know (his status) in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it,” Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 02:06:29 pm
Next Story

Mumbai Metro lines 2A & 7 to be fully operational by January 2023

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close