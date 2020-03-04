Rohit Sharma ticks one off bucket list with visit to Santiago Bernabeu

Rohit Sharma at Santiago Bernabeu Rohit Sharma at Santiago Bernabeu

Injured Indian opener Rohit Sharma, the brand ambassador for La Liga in India, ticked one off his bucket list with a visit to the iconic Real Madrid stadium Santiago Bernabeu.

Rohit was on holiday with wife Ritika Sajdeh in Madrid, where they visited Palacio Real, also called Royal Palace, Chocolateria San Gines, which serves chocolate con churros (hot chocolate and churros) since 1894, and Plaza Mayor.

The Indian cricketer witnessed El Clasico as Zinedine Zidane’s side beat arch-rivals Barcelona 2-0 with goals from Vinicius Jr and Mariano. Rohit, who has been an ardent Madrid supporter, was among the 81,000 spectators as Los Blancos snatched top of the table spot from Lionel Messi’s side. Cristiano Ronaldo was also spotted among the spectators.

Rohit, who was presented with a customised Madrid jersey, also tweeted on Sunday after meeting some of the legends of the game at the El Clasico party. “It was nice to meet some of the legends of the game at the #ElClasico party,” his tweet said.

“Thank you for the warmest welcome A@realmadrid #repost @realmadrid,” Rohit said on his Instagram handle with the same pictures with ‘RO 45’ written on the back of a Real Madrid jersey.

“Thanks @laliga and @realmadrid for helping me tick this off my bucket list, what a surreal experience. My family and I had a blast. So memorable,” he wrote in another post.

Was nice to meet some of the legends of the game at the #ElClasico party. pic.twitter.com/k4hpU4t405 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2020

Rohit was ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand on Monday after sustaining a calf injury in the first innings of the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

