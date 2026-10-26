‘He’s a ticking bomb’: Rohit faced career-threatening injury in 2017, says former coach

Rohit Sharma’s enduring journey, despite multiple injury concerns over the years, now sees him fighting to retain his spot in the ODI side ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Not only will there be concerns about Rohit’s form heading into the quadrennial event in Africa late next year, but his fitness at 40 will also be equally consequential for the side.

The former India captain has come under widespread social media scrutiny over the years for his fitness. Former India Strength and Conditioning (S&C) coach Soham Desai slammed critics for disregarding the work put in by Rohit behind the scenes. In a podcast with Prashant Desai, Soham revealed that Rohit overcame a career-threatening injury in 2017 after India’s Champions Trophy campaign in England ended in a defeat against Pakistan.

“So people say this Rohit is lazy, mota hai (that he’s fat), training nahi karta hai (that he doesn’t train). People need to understand this: that Rohit Sharma had a career-threatening injury around his hip in 2017 — Champions Trophy jab hum log hare the Pakistan ke samne final, wo wali mein (after the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan). So he has got surgeries in his hamstring and his hip flexor and all that,” revealed Soham.

Soham Desai, former Lead Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Indian cricket on Rohit Sharma fitness 🎙️ "Rohit Sharma had a career threatening injury around in his hip in 2017." https://t.co/zuR7QeiXY4 — Dedicated_edxs (@138HomeOfCric) October 25, 2026

Despite the injury setback then, Rohit has emerged among the top-five all-format run-scorers in the period since. Among ODI batters, only Kohli has scored more runs than the Mumbaikar in the last nine years.

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‘Ticking bomb’

Soham, who worked as the S&C coach for India for nearly five years, added that Rohit’s fitness would break down if he would not attend to strength sessions on a regular basis.

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“Around his hip is his weak spot. If he doesn’t train for a minimum of two strength sessions in a week, he is a red flag, he is a ticking bomb. And that is the scenario for the last seven to eight years. So if he was not working hard, if he was lazy, he wouldn’t have lasted till today. Forget about scoring runs, leading in the IPL, playing twelve months, all formats. For the last seven-eight years, so it has been non-negotiable. Either he has to do that or he has to work in a particular manner on the ground. Without those two, he cannot last and this is not a secret,” added Soham.

Soham, who currently works with the Lucknow Super Giants, also compared the different styles of training undertaken by India’s two senior-most players.

“Rohit is very strength based and very explosive and reactive based of training. And Virat [Kohli] almost never runs in comparison because he doesn’t need to. His work comes from the ground, and he does only lifting and basic strength work when it comes to training. Whereas for him [Rohit], because of his injury history, if he doesn’t do strength — particular manner of strength — then he is going to be creating that gap bigger and bigger. And also he needs to do his basic running work to keep his hamstring, quads and everything in good rhythm.”

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Soham added that he was not surprised by Rohit’s improved physique and fitness. “He has gotten time now. He retired from T20Is and Tests. So he’s got time where he can control things. When you are on the road playing three formats, you cannot control things. You have to play by what the game dictates.”

Rohit was last in action during India’s three-match home ODIs against the West Indies earlier this month, scoring 32, 102 and 92 in three matches. He will return to action alongside Kohli in the five-match ODI tour of New Zealand, starting November 4.