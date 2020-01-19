Rohit Sharma third fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the third-fastest cricketer to reach 9000 ODI runs. The India opener reached the milestone in the first over of India’s encounter against Australia during the series-decider in Bengaluru.

Rohit needed 217 innings to reach the landmark while skipper Virat Kohli remains the fastest to 9000 runs (194 innings). AB de Villiers is second fastest with 208 innings.

Besides Rohit and Kohli, the other Indians who have crossed the 9000-run mark are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Saurav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768) Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10,599) and Mohammed Azaruddin (9,378).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd