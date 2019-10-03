Rohit Sharma: The master crease manipulator

Alongside composure and solidity stood out the simplicity and clarity of Rohit Sharma’s methods. He was hardly ever in two minds, seldom took half measures, and adroitly manipulated the crease, as evidenced by his methods against the spinners.

Advertising

Stepping out with abandon:

* Sharma likes to take on the spinners, and did so emphatically. At the slightest hint of flight, he would shimmy down the track, sometimes almost to mid-pitch and even if he’s not to the pitch of the ball, he would go through with the stroke through the line. The fluid bat-swing enabled him to get the elevation as well as connection. So controlled was he that he was not beaten even once in flight. The footwork was always precise and decisive, and it instantly threw South Africa’s spinners off-kilter. It dishevelled their length, and they soon went shortish, or started bowling flatter and at the stumps.

Read | Rohit Sharma: A comeback that was waiting to happen

Advertising

* Sharma also did this to medium-pacer Vernon Philander — not as elaborately – to negate the initial movement he was getting. It forced the South African veteran to pull his length back, besides forcing the wicketkeeper to stand up to him, thus neutralising the threat he possesses.

Back, but not across:

* Sharma was equally adept at getting back to play the late cut. He would go deep into the crease, his hands would go further behind. Like the late cut he literally snatched off the ’keeper’s gloves off Keshav Maharaj. It’s where the virtues of his minimalism kicked in.

Read | A ton worth the wait

* Unlike most batsmen from the subcontinent, he doesn’t commit forward and then press back after judging the length, rather he stands where he’s and then shifts his weight to the back foot. This provides him more time to place the ball.

Read | I was prepared to open for the past two years, says Rohit Sharma

* Also, unlike most batsmen, he doesn’t drag his back foot across, a bit like Virender Sehwag. It’s just one definite backward stride and his arms do the rest as he carves rather than cuts the ball.

* He always seems to have so much time at his disposal that he can afford to place the ball anywhere in the arc between backward point and third man. And the deliveries weren’t necessarily rank long hops either, even those slightly short of good length, he would look to cut. Later, after completing his century, he played one aerial cut off Philander, wherein he just opened the bat face and slapped the ball past backward point. Here again, the stroke was all hands.