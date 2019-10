Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian to reach top 10 in all three formats

Rohit Sharma is in Midas touch and everything he has been touching, turning into gold since his launch as India’s Test opener in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa. With his 529 runs, studded with three tons including a double hundred, Rohit Sharma has become the third India batsman to reach the top 10 in all three formats.

Rohit Sharma’s knock of 212 in the third Test in Ranchi helped him advance 12 places to 10th position in the ICC Test Player Rankings. Before him, only captain Virat Kohli and retired opener Gautam Gambhir has been into Top 10 in all formats.

↗️ Rohit Sharma storms into the top 10

↗️ Ajinkya Rahane surges to No.5 After sweeping the #INDvSA series, India batsmen make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting. Full rankings: https://t.co/x3zvUhSWg0 pic.twitter.com/s82fYixQFw — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2019

While on the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane’s knock of 116 in Ranchi has helped him equal his career-high rank of fifth place, achieved earlier in November 2016. He remains the third-best Indian batsman in terms of Test rankings after Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

With Mayank Agarwal in 18th position, India have finished the series with five batsmen in the top 20. Rohit’s player of the series effort of 529 runs helped him make huge strides from 44th place before the series. The ‘Hitman’ has held a career-high ranking of second in ODIs (in February 2018) and seventh in T20Is (November 2018).

↗️ Rohit Sharma storms into the top 10

Kohli has been number one in all three formats while Gambhir has been at the top in Tests and T20Is and eighth in ODIs. Fast bowlers Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav have ended the series with their highest-ever rating points tally. Shami is on 751 points and only one place below his career-best ranking of 14th achieved in March 2018, while Yadav is on 624 points, three below his best of 21st in July 2016.

For South Africa, George Linde has started in 104th position among batsmen after scores of 37 and 27 and 99th among bowlers after finishing with four wickets.