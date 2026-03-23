‘Rohit Sharma is going to bring back his T20 batting this season’: R Ashwin backs India veteran to fire in IPL 2026

A fresh and fitter Rohit Sharma will finally make amends and be primed to produce the best version of his T20 self in the IPL 2026 season, reckoned former India off-spinner R Ashwin.

While acknowledging that Rohit has not lived up to his exalted status for the Mumbai Indians with the bat for an extensive period, Ashwin backed the former India captain to turn his fortunes around this season. Having given up Test and T20I cricket, Ashwin feels that a better mindspace will also assist Rohit, who remains as MI’s most successful batter in IPL history.

“I personally think this is going to be a season where Rohit will really take it on. He doesn’t need to play cricket for the whole season. He is getting enough breaks. His mind is fresh. He is physically in a good space. He looks really fit. And I think this could well be a season where Rohit Sharma is going to bring back his T20 batting in the IPL,” Ashwin remarked on his YouTube channel.