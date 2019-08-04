Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle’s record for hitting most T20I sixes

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Chris Gayle’s record for hitting the most number of sixes in T20Is. The 32-year-old surpassed Gayle’s record in the second encounter of the three-match T20I series being played between West Indies and India.

Advertising

The Indian vice-captain smashed the ball over the deep mid-wicket boundary in the 11th over bowled by Sunil Narine to reach this landmark. Rohit now has 107 sixes under his name in the shortest format of the game.

Most sixes in T20Is: Rohit Sharma – 106

Chris Gayle – 105

Martin Guptill – 103#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/BVJ6Xvdk1y — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 4, 2019

No other Indian cricketer is close to Rohit in terms of the number of sixes hit in the shortest format of the game. Yuvraj Singh with 74 sixes is second on the list and is followed by Suresh Raina with 58.

Rohit, who emerged as the leading run-scorer in the recently-concluded World Cup, was dismissed by Oshane Thomas while he was batting on 67 off 51 balls. His knock included three maximums and six fours.

India after winning the first match by four wickets are currently leading the series 1-0.