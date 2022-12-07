scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Rohit Sharma suffers thumb injury, taken to the hospital for scans

The Indian captain has been sent to the hospital for an X-ray on his left hand.

India's captain Rohit Sharma sits during a training session ahead of their second one day international cricket match against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP)

India captain Rohit Sharma has been taken to hospital for x-ray scans after hurting his left hand at second slip during the second over of the Bangladesh innings in the second ODI on Wednesday.

Rohit looked in visible pain and walks off with a bloodied finger.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,” BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat.

For India, spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Shahbaz Ahmed, while speedster Umran Malik was drafted in place of Kuldeep Sen.

Sen was rested after he complained of back stiffness.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The BCCI medical team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the second ODI,” BCCI said in a statement.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

Bangladesh lead the three-ODI series 1-0.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 12:38:26 pm
Next Story

Emmanuel Macron’s plan on migrants: Deport more, give others legal status

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 07: Latest News
close