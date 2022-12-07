Rohit Sharma suffers thumb injury, taken to the hospital for scans

India captain Rohit Sharma has been taken to hospital for x-ray scans after hurting his left hand at second slip during the second over of the Bangladesh innings in the second ODI on Wednesday.

Rohit looked in visible pain and walks off with a bloodied finger.

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,” BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat.

For India, spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Shahbaz Ahmed, while speedster Umran Malik was drafted in place of Kuldeep Sen.

Sen was rested after he complained of back stiffness.

“The BCCI medical team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the second ODI,” BCCI said in a statement.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh lead the three-ODI series 1-0.