Rohit Sharma becomes third fastest to cross 8000 ODI runs

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the third fastest player to cross 8000 runs in ODI cricket. He is also the ninth Indian batsman to do so after Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Azharuddin.

Advertising

The opener slammed his 41st half-century on Wednesday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi as he crossed 8000 ODI runs. Rohit has taken 200 innings to do so, which is the joint third fastest with Ganguly and behind AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Rohit got to the landmark while batting for India in New Delhi during their fifth and final ODI against Australia.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stand on the 1st and 2nd position as they touched the 8000 mark on their 175th and 182th inning respectively.

In the fourth ODI in Mohali, Rohit surpassed MS Dhoni as the player to record for most ODI sixes for India. The 31-year-old also joined Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni in an elite list of Indian cricketers to have amassed 3000 ODI runs on home soil. He became the ninth Indian batsman to reach the milestone. The other eight Indian cricketers include Tendulkar, Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin and Virender Sehwag.

Advertising

India staged a decent comeback to restrict Australia to 272 for nine after Usman Khawaja continued with his imperious form by hitting his second hundred of the series in the decisive fifth ODI in Delhi on Wednesday after the visitors opted to bat.

Bhuvneshwar took three wickets for 48 runs while Ravindra Jadeja (2/45) and Mohammed Shami (2/57) accounted for two batsmen each as Feroz Shah Kotla turned out to be a low and slow track.