Rohit Sharma slams Navjot Singh’s record, hits most sixes for India in a Test

Rohit Sharma continued his outstanding run in his first Test as an opener as he broke Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record of most sixes in a Test match for India. Sidhu had eight sixes in a single Test match whereas Rohit has hit 10* sixes in the Test already.

The Indian opener hit six sixes in his 176 in the first innings and added more to the tally in the second innings on Saturday at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

The 32-year-old now holds the record for the most number of sixes in a match in all formats for India.

Test: 10* v SA Vizag 2019/20

ODI: 16 v Aus Bengaluru 2013

T20I: 10 v SL Indore 2017

The Mumbai batsman also broke the 47-year-old record of Kepler Wessels to score the most number of runs in a Test opening the innings for the first time. Wessels scored 208 against Australia on 1982-83 tour.

FIFTY! Hitman Rohit Sharma brings up his 11th Test 50 off 72 deliveries.#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/lTNeJs64K5 — All India Radio Sports (@akashvanisports) October 5, 2019

On Friday, Rohit also became the part of history as it was the fourth instance in Test cricket history when three openers have scored 150 or more in a single Test.

At the end of the second session today, Rohit was batting on 84 from 117 deliveries as India accumulated a lead of 246.