Rohit Sharma slams century vs England in decisive 3rd ODI at Lord’s

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With speculations mounting on his ODI future, former India captain Rohit Sharma shut out all the outside chatter when he scored a gritty century against England in the 3rd and decisive match at lord’s on Sunday. This was Rohit’s 34th century in the 50-over format and he got to the milestone in 84 deliveries in an innings studded with 11 fours and 4 sixes.
Rohit also became the first Indian batter to score a century at Lord’s and is now the player with the most centuries in an away country with his 8th in England. He also surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries as opener for India.
On Thursday, The Indian Express had reported that this match at Lord’s could be Rohit’s last match for India. The BCCI’s senior selection committee is learnt to have informed him that they have decided to “move on” from him after the England series.
The panel is learnt to have spoken to Sharma, along with coach Gautam Gambhir, last week. According to sources, the selection committee wants to give youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been waiting in the wings, a chance, and has made it clear that it doesn’t see a role for Sharma in the 2027 World Cup.
It is learnt that Sharma spoke to a few BCCI officials on the sidelines of the England series, and the opener wasn’t happy with the decision. Sharma has already retired from T20Is, stepping away on June 29, 2024, hours after leading India to the World Cup title, and from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, a decision announced on Instagram ahead of India’s tour of England that summer.
The selection committee removed Sharma as ODI captain last year, replacing him with Shubman Gill. The panel, in consultation with the team management, is learnt to be keen on giving younger players a chance, keeping the future of Indian cricket in mind.
Sharma’s ODI captaincy record includes leading India to the 2023 World Cup final, where the team’s all-out attacking approach from the top of the order redefined how India batted in the format. The following year, that same bold, aggressive template was carried over to India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, also under his leadership.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.