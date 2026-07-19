Rohit Sharma slams century vs England in decisive 3rd ODI at Lord’s

Rohit Sharma of India raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the 3rd ODI International match between England and India at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London, England on July 19, 2026.

With speculations mounting on his ODI future, former India captain Rohit Sharma shut out all the outside chatter when he scored a gritty century against England in the 3rd and decisive match at lord’s on Sunday. This was Rohit’s 34th century in the 50-over format and he got to the milestone in 84 deliveries in an innings studded with 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Rohit also became the first Indian batter to score a century at Lord’s and is now the player with the most centuries in an away country with his 8th in England. He also surpasses Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries as opener for India.