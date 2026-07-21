‘He’s shut everybody up’: Shastri hails Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s century

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Rohit Sharma’s spot in India’s ODI squad had come under the scanner ahead of last weekend’s series decider against England at Lord’s. It was understood that the national selectors had had a word with Rohit, indicating that they were set to move on from him post the England tour.
However, the Mumbaikar came up with his own emphatic response, smashing an 84-ball century during a 388-run chase in London.
The 39-year-old Rohit finished with a solid knock of 138 off 110, striking 17 fours and 4 sixes and proving his detractors wrong in the process.
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Rohit’s century was the first by an Indian batter at Lord’s, but it wasn’t enough to push India to the finishing line as they fell short of 27 runs while chasing a mammoth total and lost the series 2-1. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who watched the game from the commentary box, hailed Rohit’s knock, his 34th ODI century.
“Rohit didn’t need to prove himself, but he has shut everybody up,” Shastri said while speaking on Sky Cricket.
“When you get those kinds of rumors floating around, it is sometimes irritating. When a player has done that much, he doesn’t have to prove anyone anything,” he added.
Shastri talked argued that a player of Rohit’s stature should never be questioned for his position in the team. Shastri said Rohit should have never been put in a position to prove his credentials.
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“But if he has the desire to play and work hard at his game and is still enjoying it, I think he should be given the opportunity for as long as he wants. The day will come when he will feel he doesn’t have it in him; he’ll go,” Shastri said making the case of leaving the decision entirely on Rohit only.
Rohit also responded to speculation about his place in the side, saying people can express their opinions freely, but his job is to keep scoring runs for India and help his country in winning.
“Look, my job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That’s what I’ve been told since I made my debut, so that’s what I am going to do,” Rohit said in a BCCI.tv video.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.