‘He’s shut everybody up’: Shastri hails Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s century

Rohit Sharma’s spot in India’s ODI squad had come under the scanner ahead of last weekend’s series decider against England at Lord’s. It was understood that the national selectors had had a word with Rohit, indicating that they were set to move on from him post the England tour.

However, the Mumbaikar came up with his own emphatic response, smashing an 84-ball century during a 388-run chase in London.

The 39-year-old Rohit finished with a solid knock of 138 off 110, striking 17 fours and 4 sixes and proving his detractors wrong in the process.

ALSO READ | Gambhir draws flak for KL Rahul change: ‘Like you screwed up Samson, Sooryavanshi’