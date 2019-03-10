Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan become second highest scoring India pairing

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan became the second highest scoring Indian duo during the fourth ODI against Australia in Mohali. The opening pairing surpassed the previous best of 4,387 runs between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. They, however, trail the highest ranked duo of Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly by a significant margin. Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had put together 8227 runs between them.

Sehwag and Tendulkar had scored 4387 runs from 114 innings and Rohit-Dhawan went past them in their 102 inning together. The highest stand between them is worth 210 runs while that between Sehwag-Tendulkar was 182 runs.

At the top, Tendulkar and Ganguly had taken 176 innings for their 8227 runs together. It came at an average of 47.55 with highest run partnership of 258 runs between them including 26 100 run stands and 29 50 run stands.

Overall, Dhawan and Rohit are the seventh highest scoring pairing in ODI cricket. Tendulkar and Ganguly are top of the pile followed by Mahela Jayawardene-Kumar Sangakkara (5992 runs), Tillakaratne Dilshan-Sangakkara (5475 runs), Marvan Atapattu-Sanath Jayasuriya (5462 runs), Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden (5409 runs) and Gordon Greenidge-Desmond Haynes (5206 runs).

In the 18th over, Rohit and Dhawan brought together 100 runs for India and their 15th 100 run stand together. In so doing, they levelled West Indian pairing of Greenidge and Haynes with as many stands for the opening wicket. This list is also led by Tendulkar and Ganguly who had 21 century run stands for the first wicket.

Top 10 Highest partnership runs in a career

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar – 8227 runs

Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara – 5992 runs

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara – 5475 runs

Marvan Atapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya – 5462 runs

Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden – 5409 runs

Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes – 5206 runs

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma – 4474* runs

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar – 4387 runs

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly – 4363 runs

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – 4328 runs

Top 10 Highest partnerships for India:

Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar – 8227 runs

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma – 4474* runs

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar – 4387 runs

Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly – 4332 runs

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma – 4328 runs

Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar – 4117 runs

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina – 3585 runs

Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar – 3514 runs

MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh – 3103 runs

Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli – 2798 runs