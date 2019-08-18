Indian cricketers pay Brian Lara a visit, attend dinner party at his residence

Ahead of their first Test match against West Indies, Indian cricketers enjoyed their break between the limited-overs and the upcoming red-ball match at West Indies legend Brian Lara’s residence, courtesy of a dinner party thrown by him.

Advertising

Accompanying the India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma were his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Mayank Agarwal. Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who plies his trade in T20 leagues took to Instagram to share photos of himself with other guests on Friday.

“Thx to @brianlaraofficial for hosting us all at his residence..always great to catch up with my teammates and our brothers from India (sic),” wrote Dwayne Bravo in his Instagram post.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan who played in the limited-overs series against West Indies recently shared a photo of himself with the left-handed cricketing great.

View this post on Instagram Lefty aur lefty ka ultimate combo 😎 @brianlaraofficial A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Aug 16, 2019 at 9:11am PDT

West Indies cricketers like Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard also attended the dinner party.

India will begin their World Test Championships campaign against West Indies from August 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. Meanwhile, India players made a strong start in the three-day practice match against West Indies A by posting 297 runs on the scoreboard on Day 1 in Antigua.

In a Virat Kohli-less team, India batsmen shone through Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a century in just 187 balls, hitting eight boundaries and a six, before retiring hurt. Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, who was leading the side in the absence of Kohli, was dismissed for just 1.