Rohit Sharma sets world record of fastest 7000 ODI runs as opener

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Friday set a new world record by becoming the fastest to reach 7000 ODI runs as opener, overtaking Hashim Amla and Sachin Tendulkar to reach the milestone. (2nd ODI Live Score, Live Updates)

The 32-year-old Rohit opened for India in the second of the three-match ODI series against Australia taking place in Rajkot and required 23 runs before the match to reach the milestone.

While it took Rohit 137 innings to reach the milestone, former South African opener Hashim Amla, who now stands at the second position, achieved the feat in 147 innings while Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar completed 7000 ODI runs in 160 inniings.

Australia won the toss and decided to send India in to bat in the 2nd ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot as India hope to level the series after being handed a 10-wicket loss by the Aaron Finch-led side.

India made two changes in a bid to bounce back from the big loss. Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the match with a concussion. He was hit on the head while batting in the previous game and didn’t take further part in Mumbai.

Lokesh Rahul has been tasked to keep wicket in his absence. Manish Pandey comes in to bolster the Indian batting in Pant’s absence. Navdeep Saini is the second change, coming in for pacer Shardul Thakur.

Australia fielded an unchanged lineup in its bid to wrap up the series with a game in hand.

