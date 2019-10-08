Rohit Sharma supports Save Aarey campaign, worries about thousands of animals

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday voiced his support of the Save Aarey campaign, which has been launched to order to save thousands of trees and animals of Aarey Forest in Mumbai.

Himself a resident of Mumbai, India’s new Test opener took to social media getting his message across to his followers, just like other celebrities have.

He tweeted, “Even if there is more to the story, nothing is worth cutting down something so vital. Part of Mumbai being slightly greener & slight difference in the temperature is mainly because of #AareyColony. How can we take that away, not to mention thousands of animals will displace.”

Opposing the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to wipe off a significant portion of the green cover of the forest to make space for a metro car shed, activists and law students were arrested by the police last week.

Some relief has come in the form of the Supreme Court order of not cutting down trees until further instruction.

Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon, Mumbai, which has more than five lakh trees, together with Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as the green lung of Mumbai.