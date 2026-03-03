‘Dukhi mat ho bhai, it’s a long tournament’: Rohit Sharma’s advice for Sanju Samson surfaces after heroics vs West Indies in T20 World Cup

Samson had been earmarked as India’s first-choice opener and wicketkeeper back when they had announced the squad for the tournament in December (ICC screenshot/Express Photo)

Sanju Samson finally found his feet in the T20 World Cup at probably the time when India needed a big knock from him the most. Samson’s unbeaten 97 in 50 balls played a leading role in India beating the West Indies in their final match of the Super Eights which helped them seal qualification to the semifinals. Samson had been caught in a bit of a rut for a while before that innings, which led to him being left out in quite a few of India’s matches in this tournament.

After the innings against the West Indies, the International Cricket Council (ICC) put up a video on their social media handles for Samson and a clip from that has now gone viral. The clip shows former India captain Rohit Sharma, who is the ICC’s ambassador for this year’s tournament, giving a few words of encouragement to Samson ahead of India’s opening match against the USA. “Kaisa hai? Dukhi mat ho bhai. It is a long tournament, kabhi bhi mauka aa sakta hai. (“Don’t be disheartened. It is a long tournament. You’ll get your chance. The opportunity can come anytime),” Rohit can be heard telling Samson.