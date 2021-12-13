Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Test series with hamstring injury

Rohit has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. (File)

Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad, according to BCCI.

Panchal is no greenhorn as he has 100 first-class matches under his belt with 7011 runs, including 24 hundreds.

He has been a part of a very successful Gujarat team that won the Ranji Trophy under Parthiv Patel and has been an India A captain.

He was fighting for the reserve opener’s slot with Abhimanyu Easwaran but pipped the Bengal man as the latter batted at No.3 in the A series.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj