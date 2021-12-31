scorecardresearch
December 31, 2021
Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI series in SA, KL Rahul named captain of 18-member squad

Captain Rohit Sharma was on Friday ruled out of India’s upcoming ODI series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury, forcing the selectors to appoint KL Rahul as skipper of an 18-member team for the white-ball leg of the tour. All-rounder Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were also not selected as they were not […]

December 31, 2021
Rohit Sharma , india, india Rohit Sharma , Rohit Sharma india, KL Rahul india, india KL Rahul, sports news, indian expressRohit Sharma was on Friday ruled out of India's upcoming ODI series. (File)

Captain Rohit Sharma was on Friday ruled out of India’s upcoming ODI series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury, forcing the selectors to appoint KL Rahul as skipper of an 18-member team for the white-ball leg of the tour.

All-rounder Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja were also not selected as they were not fit while senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is in the team for the ongoing Test series, was rested. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named as vice-captain of the team.

“Rohit is not fit, he is in rehab. We never wanted to take chance with him,’ BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said.

“We are looking to groom KL Rahul. He has proved his leadership qualities. KL is the best one who can handle the side.”

The three ODIs will be played at Paarl and Cape Town on January 19, 21 and 23 respectively.

Squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

