Rohit Sharma ruled out of MI vs CSK IPL 2026 clash

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Captain Hardik Pandya confirmed at the toss that the hosts would be playing the same team that took the field against Gujarat Titans (GT).

“We are going to bowl first. I think a lot of boxes were ticked. The intensity was there. I think we needed that kind of a game where everyone comes in and chips in. Yeah, we had a perfect game. Yes, I think that was a conscious effort – that no matter what happens, intensity is in your control. I just wanted to make sure that we enjoy ourselves. I think things were becoming quite serious. Cricket is played best when you are enjoying the sport. A lot of things happen, right! So yeah, we just wanted to have fun. Things went our way and it was a good game. This pitch looks green, but it did against the KKR game as well, and it played pretty well. It’s going to be a good track. Just want to see how much we have on the board and chase it. Same team,” Pandya said at the toss.