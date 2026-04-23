Rohit Sharma ruled out of MI vs CSK IPL 2026 clash

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Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Captain Hardik Pandya confirmed at the toss that the hosts would be playing the same team that took the field against Gujarat Titans (GT).
“We are going to bowl first. I think a lot of boxes were ticked. The intensity was there. I think we needed that kind of a game where everyone comes in and chips in. Yeah, we had a perfect game. Yes, I think that was a conscious effort – that no matter what happens, intensity is in your control. I just wanted to make sure that we enjoy ourselves. I think things were becoming quite serious. Cricket is played best when you are enjoying the sport. A lot of things happen, right! So yeah, we just wanted to have fun. Things went our way and it was a good game. This pitch looks green, but it did against the KKR game as well, and it played pretty well. It’s going to be a good track. Just want to see how much we have on the board and chase it. Same team,” Pandya said at the toss.
The 38-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during the match against RCB while batting in the second innings when he was 19 and had to retire hurt. While he has been involved in MI’s training sessions in the subsequent matches, he has not taken the field since that match on April 12.
MI ended their four-match losing streak on Monday, when they beat GT by 99 runs in Ahmedabad to register only their second win of the season.
Rohit’s absence, coupled with MS Dhoni’s also missing out from the match, marks the first time that both MI and CSK have not had their former talismanic captains in their playing XI since the former joined the franchise in 2011. Both Rohit and Dhoni have led the franchise to five IPL title victories, with MI’s last victory coming in 2020 and CSK’s last win coming in 2023.
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