Rohit Sharma, Bonnie Paine seek help from ‘baby sitter’ Rishabh Pant

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who was recently blessed with a baby daughter with wife Ritika Sajdeh, on Wednesday, asked help from fellow teammate Rishabh Pant, who garnered the reputation as the “babysitter” during the recently concluded Test series against Australia. In reply to a tweet from Pant, Sharma wrote: “Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy.”

Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy 😃 @RishabPant777 https://t.co/JkGWTYpnBk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 9 January 2019

Pant seems to be in high demand for his “services” as Rohit was not the only one to ask his help. Australia skipper Tim Paine’s wife Bonnie also shared a video story on her official Instagram account in which she asked whether the 21-year-old was free to babysit the kids as she packs her stuff.

“Trying to unpack with needy baby. Wonder if Rishabh Pant is free for a babysitting gig today,” she wrote in a post.

During an on-field banter, Australia skipper Tim Paine asked Pant to join the Big Bash League side after the conclusion of the series. “Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the Hurricanes… we need a batter. Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I’ll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. (I’ll) have him over for dinner,” Paine was heard saying on the stump microphone. “Can you babysit? I’ll take the wife to the movies one night and you’ll look after the kids,” he had added.

Later, Bonnie shared an Instagram story in which she described the youngster as the “best babysitter”.

Pant was the second highest run scorer in the series with 350 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58.33. He also became the first Indian keeper to score a ton in Australia.