Rohit Sharma reveals newborn daughter’s name in an adorable family photo

Rohit missed the fourth Test between India and Australia at the SCG and will now rejoin the Indian team on January 8.

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh were recently blessed with a baby girl. (Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh, who were recently blessed with a baby girl, revealed the name of their daughter on Sunday. Three days ago after he shared the first picture of his daughter, the right-handed opening batsman took to Twitter and wrote: “I spent last night On the last flight to you Took a whole day up Trying to get way up Baby Samaira,”. Along with the post, Rohit also shared an adorable picture of his family.

Earlier, Rohit missed the fourth Test between India and Australia at the SCG after as he flew back to Mumbai. However, he will now rejoin the Indian team on January 8, when the squad begins its preparation for the ODI series starting on January 12.

Earlier in an interview with former Australian skipper Michael Clarke, Sharma had spoken about fatherhood and given insights on how it was difficult for sportstars to stay away from their respective families and keep playing for the country. “I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives,” he said.

