Want Rohit Sharma to have more ODI centuries than his age when he retires: Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma nearly scored a second ODI century in a row during India’s match on Saturday against the West Indies in Mullanpur, falling for 92 in 85 balls. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that he was quite disappointed that Rohit fell eight runs short of his century, for a rather unique reason.

“The reason I was disappointed with Rohit getting out on 92 is because he didn’t get a hundred and he might possibly quit international cricket after the end of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. And at that particular point in time, when he decides to call it a day, I personally would like Rohit to have more ODI hundreds than his age,” said Gavaskar.