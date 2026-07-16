BREAKING: Lord’s ODI could be Rohit Sharma’s last match for India

The historic Lord’s, hosting the third and final ODI between India and England on July 19, could be Rohit Sharma’s last game in the format, as the BCCI’s senior selection committee have informed him that they have decided to move on from him post the series, The Indian Express understands. The Indian selection committee is learnt to have spoken to Sharma alongside coach Gautam Gambhir last week and have laid down their plans going forward. The selection committee wants to give a chance to youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been waiting in the wings, and it’s clear that the committee is not looking at Sharma in the role for the 2027 50-over World Cup.

“Selectors have informed Rohit he is not in their scheme of things post the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. Though he wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court to decide his future,” a source in the Indian board informed.

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It is learnt Sharma spoke to a few BCCI officials too on the sidelines of the England series, and the opener wasn’t happy with the decision. Sharma has already retired from T20Is, stepping away on June 29, 2024, hours after leading India to the T20 World Cup title, and from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, announced via Instagram ahead of India’s tour of England that summer. Since the time, Sharma retired from Test cricket, the selection committee, in consultation with team management, wanted to groom more youngsters keeping the future of Indian cricket in mind. Players like Jaiswal had to warm the bench despite scoring hundreds. The selection committee had already taken over his ODI captaincy last year, as the selectors decided to hand India’s 50-over captaincy to Shubman Gill.

Sharma’s ODI captaincy record includes leading India to the 2023 World Cup final, where the team’s all-out attacking approach at the top of the order redefined how India batted in the format. The following year, that same bold, aggressive template carried over into India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, also under his leadership.

Sharma has been lacking runs over the past few games on the England tour. He scored 11 and then 26 runs off 47 balls. Sharma’s old touch was missing during the second ODI against England in Cardiff, and he was finding it tough to get bat on ball.