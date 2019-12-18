7 years in a row: Rohit Sharma scores highest ODI score by an Indian in 2019

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (AP Photo) Rohit Sharma celebrates his century in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma smashed multiple records on way to scoring 159 off 138 balls in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, as his 28th ODI century propelled India to a massive total of 387/5 batting first.

Innings Break! An absolute run fest here in Visakhapatnam as #TeamIndia post a mammoth total of 387/5 on the board, courtesy batting fireworks by Rohit (159), Rahul (102), Shreyas (53), Rishabh (39).#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/rDgLwizYH4 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019

Records broken by Rohit Sharma in the 2nd ODI:

7 – This is the seventh successive year since 2013 that the highest individual score by an Indian in a calendar year is by Rohit Sharma.

2013: Rohit Sharma (209)

2014: Rohit Sharma (264)

2015: Rohit Sharma (150)

2016: Rohit Sharma (171*)

2017: Rohit Sharma (208*)

2018: Rohit Sharma (162)

77 – The number of ODI sixes hit by Rohit in 2019. He is the first cricketer to hit 75 sixes in a year. The previous record was this was 74 – the number of sixes hit by Rohit in 2018.

8 – This was Rohit’s 8th 150+ score in ODIs, the most for any cricketer. The next person on this list is David Warner, with 6 150+ ODI scores.

7 – This was Rohit’s 7th ODI hundred in 2019. Only Sachin Tendulkar has hit more ODI hundreds in a year. He had hit 9 hundreds in 1998. The only other years when a cricketer scored 7 ODI hundreds in a year was Sourav Ganguly in 2000 and David Warner in 2016.

All seven of Rohit’s centuries this year have come against different oppositions – 133 vs Australia, 122 vs South Africa, 140 vs Pakistan, 102 vs England, 104 vs Bangladesh, 103 vs Sri Lanka, 159 vs West Indies.

227 – The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. This is the fourth highest opening partnership for India in ODIs.

258 Tendulkar – Ganguly vs Kenya, 2001

252 Tendulkar – Ganguly vs Sri Lanka, 1998

231 Dhawan – Rahane vs Sri Lanka, 2014

227 Rohit – Rahul vs West Indies, 2019

I know Rohit Sharma is the story of the day but the tired and relieved salute from Cottrell, wound up in time to pat Rohit on the back, is the image of the game for me so far.#INDvWI — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) December 18, 2019

2379 – The number of runs scored by Rohit Sharma in 2019, which is the second highest for runs scored by an opener in a calendar year. Sanath Jayasuriya (2387 runs in 1997) is the only person who has registered more runs in a year as an opener.

