When Rohit Sharma told Rahul Dravid: ‘I will do this, at the cost of my average and personal numbers’

The team of head Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma provided India with one of the most memorable moments in recent times when the duo steered India to the T20 World Cup Trophy back in 2024, ending India’s 11-year wait for an ICC Trophy. The last few years has seen Rohit batting with a fearless approach, rarely caring for personal milestones as he seemed hell-bent on giving India the best possible start to their innings. Dwelling on that, Dravid said that it was Rohit’s strategy to push the envelope in white-ball cricket.

“There was a feeling that we were slightly behind in white-ball cricket and needed to push the envelope a little more. Run rates were going up, risk-taking was increasing, and we needed to adapt to that reality,” Dravid said at a special event celebrating ‘The Rise of the Hitman’ by author R. Kaushik which was held at the KSCA and hosted by Jain Sports.