Rohit Sharma in race against time for GT vs MI IPL 2026 clash as hamstring injury lingers

Rohit Sharma had sustained a right hamstring injury during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday and was forced to retire hurt in the final over of the powerplay on 19. (Mumbai Indians/File Photo)

Rohit Sharma availability for the IPL 2026 game against Gujarat Titans hangs in the balance as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury that he sustained in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Indian Express understands that the 38-year-old will be travelling to Narendra Modi Stadium much early with the team to assess his fitness. Any hamstring scare takes a player minimum eight days to recover fully and the chances of him playing today remain bleak.

Rohit had limped off after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring in last Sunday’s match against RCB. He went to miss next game against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.