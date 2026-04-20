Rohit Sharma in race against time for GT vs MI IPL 2026 clash as hamstring injury lingers

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Rohit Sharma availability for the IPL 2026 game against Gujarat Titans hangs in the balance as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury that he sustained in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The Indian Express understands that the 38-year-old will be travelling to Narendra Modi Stadium much early with the team to assess his fitness. Any hamstring scare takes a player minimum eight days to recover fully and the chances of him playing today remain bleak.
Rohit had limped off after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring in last Sunday’s match against RCB. He went to miss next game against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.
He was batting on 19 during RCB last week when he suffered a pain and began to limp which resulted him going back in dugout.
Rohit seemed to be fine for much of the game and fielded for the entirety of the RCB innings.
The 38-year-old started limping while running a leg bye off the fourth ball of the fifth over. He gingerly took a single next ball and received some treatment before the start of the next over. Despite that, Rohit seemed to be in trouble as he took strike off the first ball and then went off the field after blocking out the second.
It has been an underwhelming start to the season for the five-time champions. While MI broke a 13-year winless run in season-opening game, they have since gone on to lose four consecutive matches. The run has left them last on the table with two points in five matches.
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