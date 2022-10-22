Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live Updates: All fifteen are available for selection

Rohit Sharma’s press conference, IND vs PAK: On matchups!

Rohit Sharma: "Not a lot of cricket has been played this time in Australia but it was important for us to get some data on that. And what kind of pplayers have been successful in Australia. It's a bit of both. I certainly want to keep my mind open for selecting the XI on the day of the match. That's the sort of message that was given to the guys as well."