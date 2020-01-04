Rohit Sharma plays Nataraj shot the best: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev said Rohit Sharma plays the Nataraj shot – the version of the pull shot the former all-rounder made his trademark – the best among current cricketers. Kapil Dev said Rohit Sharma plays the Nataraj shot – the version of the pull shot the former all-rounder made his trademark – the best among current cricketers.

Kapil Dev, the captain of the Indian cricket team which won the 1983 World Cup, said Rohit Sharma plays the Nataraj shot – his signature version of the pull shot – the best among current cricketers. The former India all-rounder also said MS Dhoni has been the ‘biggest all-rounder’ for India in recent years.

In a freewheeling chat, Kapil Dev spoke about the questions facing cricket, the current Indian team and the upcoming film based on the 1983 World Cup triumph – ’83 – which is expected to release later this year.

Excerpts:

What did Ranveer Singh ask you when he was preparing for the role?

Ranveer is an exciting actor and when we met he kept chatting and chatting. I really don’t know what his process was but he asked me so many things about playing cricket. He asked every possible question on the sport that he could.

What is the most unique thing you noticed about Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer was quite different from what I had read in newspapers about him. I found him to be very simple and honest and dedicated to his work. I could see the passion for his work, something which has been of the utmost importance throughout my life as well.

What was your reaction when you saw the first look of the film’s poster and Ranveer Singh’s bowling action?

I was slightly worried before getting my first look at the film and the poster. But Ranveer Singh worked so hard and that’s what is important. The makeup artists were geniuses. They have made him look exactly like me. From a distance, nobody can make out that it’s not me. It was great to see and the filmmakers have done a great job.

’83 film poster ’83 film poster

What exactly went through your mind when you saw him bowl and bat exactly like you?

It was wonderful to see him bowl and bat exactly like me. I had never expected that somebody could do it. Everybody copies things from others but the way Ranveer perfected my batting stance and bowling action was delightful to see. He spent so much time on it and the result has been unbelievable.

Do you think your signature shot ‘Nataraj’ has been reborn, especially now that people are talking about it so much?

(Laughs) I don’t know but Ranveer looked nice playing the Nataraj shot. In fact, he looks better than I did. That’s good enough.

Who do you think can play the Nataraj shot the best from among the current lot of cricketers?

I have never thought about that. They can all play it better than I did. I saw Rohit Sharma play the shot a couple of times. I liked how he played it. But again, the current lot of cricketers are very smart, talented and they know how to do things.

Rohit Sharma plays the Nataraj shot the best among current cricketers, said Kapil Dev. (File Photo/BCCI) Rohit Sharma plays the Nataraj shot the best among current cricketers, said Kapil Dev. (File Photo/BCCI)

Tell us the story behind how that shot came to be called the Nataraj Shot? Who gave it that name?

I really don’t know. One of the writers must have named it. They are so smart. I vaguely remember that it was some writer from South India who had published my picture playing that shot next to the picture of God Nataraj and from there it got popular. To be honest, I never planned any shot. Things just happened while playing on the field.

There is an ongoing discussion about shrinking Test Cricket to a four-day format. How do you see this proposal?

Horrible! I think five-day cricket is a tradition and you have to keep these traditions alive. The newer formats of cricket can be changed but one should not tamper with the oldest form of the game. Test cricket should remain like it is because that is how it all started. I think it’s more important to think about how to bring more crowds to the grounds than changing the basics of cricket.

The cricketing world is also warming up to the new format The Hundred. How do you see that?

All these experiments are fine, they do not really bother me. All that bothers me is tampering with real cricket – Test Cricket.

You are turning 61 in a couple of days. What routine do you follow?

Nothing. I simply enjoy my life.

You have been India’s greatest all-rounder, who do you think has been India’s greatest all-rounder after you?

There are so many players performing well. But the biggest all-rounder I think is MS Dhoni. People don’t realize this. Dhoni was a wicketkeeper-cum-batsman and contributed a lot to the team. Why only consider those who bat and bowl as all-rounders? Why not batting and wicketkeeping? Ashwin and Jadeja have also been brilliant.

Do you expect Dhoni to play the upcoming T20 World Cup?

That is entirely up to the selectors and the captain. My opinion would be a biased one because I really love MS Dhoni as a cricketer. So It would be unfair to give any statement on his selection.

