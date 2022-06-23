scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Rohit Sharma pens a heartfelt message after completing 15 years in international cricket

On this day in 2007 Rohit Sharma had made his ODI debut for India, featuring against Ireland.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 23, 2022 1:07:39 pm
Rohit Sharma has completed his 15 years in International cricket on Thursday. (File)

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday shared a special message after completing 15 years in international cricket.

On this day in 2007, Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut against Ireland. India had won the match by nine wickets.

“15 years in my favourite jersey Hello everyone. Today I’ll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Rohit said in an official statement.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the player that I am today.

“To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across. Thanking you, RS,” he added.

Ahead of their fifth and last Test match against England the Indian team will play a four-day tour match against Leicestershire starting from Thursday at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

The match will be played with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.

India arrived in Leicestershire on Sunday, before they undertook their first training and net session at Uptonsteel County Ground on Monday morning.

The Indian team have trained for three days ahead of tomorrow’s four-day fixture against the Running Foxes, which proceeds the rescheduled Fifth Test against England at Edgbaston at the start of July. India currently lead the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held at Old Trafford in Manchester last year, was cancelled due to Covid-19. A win or draw in the 5th Test will help them win a series in England for the first time since 2007-08.

India are also scheduled to play England in 3 T20Is and as many ODI later on the tour.

