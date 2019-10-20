Rohit Sharma overtakes Don Bradman’s record for highest batting average at home

Rohit Sharma surpassed the batting average of the legendary Don Bradman in Test cricket on home soil on Sunday. The India opener brought up his maiden double ton in Test cricket as India built a huge lead in the 3rd Test against South Africa in Ranchi.

Rohit’s batting average at home is now the highest batting average in Test cricket among those who have played at least 10 innings.

Rohit, who hit 212 in India’s first innings in the third and final Test against South Africa, now has an average of 99.84 in 18 innings, which is the highest by any player (with minimum 10 innings) in the longest format at home. Rohit has so far scored 1298 runs in 18 completed innings.

This record was previously held by Bradman, who had an average of 98.22 across 50 innings at home in which he scored 4322 runs.

Rohit also became the third Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to score double hundred in both Test and ODI. For the record, Rohit has three double hundreds in 50-over format.

Rohit shared a 267-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to rescue India from a top-order collapse on Day One. The fourth-wicket partnership is the highest for India against South Africa and fifth-highest overall.