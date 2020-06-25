‘Felt like myself after a long time’: Rohit Sharma returns to outdoor training

Rohit Sharma spent three months of the lockdown in his residence in Mumbai. (Source: File Photo) Rohit Sharma spent three months of the lockdown in his residence in Mumbai. (Source: File Photo)

Rohit Sharma returned to the field on Thursday after a coronavirus-induced gap of three months and had his first outdoor training session post relaxation of the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cheteshwar Pujara donned the pads again at his academy in Rajkot. The Saurashtra batsman was joined by his Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat, batsman Arpit Vasavada, and medium-pacer Prerak Mankad. In May, Shardul Thakur had become the first Indian cricketer to resume training, after he bowled in the nets at Boisar in Palghar district.

Now, India’s white-ball vice-captain, who last played competitive cricket during the T20 series in New Zealand, has found his way back into the action.

“Good to be back on the park getting some work done… felt like myself after a long time,” Rohit captioned a post on Instagram.

However from the post, it couldn’t be ascertained which ground he trained.

Last month, the 33-year-old opener expressed how much he misses hitting his trademark big shots because of the lockdown.

“I am missing hitting the ball, that’s for sure. As you know, I like to hit big, so space is not enough. I just can’t wait to go out there and start hitting the ball,” Rohit had told Brett Lee during an interaction.

As the BCCI plans on conducting a six-week-long training camp for the national team players soon, there are reports claiming that Rohit, along with captain Virat Kohli, can’t join their teammates before the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is brought under control.

