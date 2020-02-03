Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI, Test series in New Zealand

Rohit Sharma sustained a calf injury during his 41-ball 60 in the fifth T20I on Sunday (Source: Twitter) Rohit Sharma sustained a calf injury during his 41-ball 60 in the fifth T20I on Sunday (Source: Twitter)

India’s star opener Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series against New Zealand on Monday after sustaining a calf injury in the first innings of the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

“He is out of the tour,” a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. He will take a minimum of three weeks to recover fully.

During the match at Bay Oval, Rohit felt discomfort on his left leg in the 17th over of India’s innings. He retired hurt after registering his 25th fifty-plus score in T20I cricket. The right-hander then resumed batting after the physio had a look at it. The 32-year-old went on to hit a maximum off the next delivery but struggled to take a single later in Ish Sodhi’s over and decided to get off the field.

Rohit scored 60 runs from 41 deliveries including three fours and three sixes. He was taken for scans and KL Rahul led the team in the second innings as India beat New Zealand by seven runs to win the series by 5-0.

Rohit Sharma was limping while walking as the team travel to Hamilton for the first ODI on Wednesday. Link : https://t.co/ax8PrBdTwl#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/41eh2jVnZr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 3, 2020

With Shikhar Dhawan out of the side already, Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill is likely to replace him in the ODI squad whereas Prithvi Shaw may make a comeback in the Test squad.

The official statement from the BCCI is yet to come out.

