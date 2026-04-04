‘Shotmaking wasn’t that easy’: Orange Cap holder Rohit Sharma after 35-run innings vs DC

Current Orange Cap holder Rohit Sharma scored a 26-ball 35 runs in the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and opened up about his time in the middle at the post-innings chat. Rohit’s innings along with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s 51 helped MI post a decent 162/6 vs DC.

“Looks like a pretty slow wicket. You just got to get in and, bide your time in and then try and play some shots because it’s not easy, but I thought we managed to get a decent score on the board. Hopefully, we can try and squeeze them in the first six, try and get some wickets up front and then see where the game goes,” Rohit said.