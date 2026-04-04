‘Shotmaking wasn’t that easy’: Orange Cap holder Rohit Sharma after 35-run innings vs DC

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Current Orange Cap holder Rohit Sharma scored a 26-ball 35 runs in the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and opened up about his time in the middle at the post-innings chat. Rohit’s innings along with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s 51 helped MI post a decent 162/6 vs DC.
“Looks like a pretty slow wicket. You just got to get in and, bide your time in and then try and play some shots because it’s not easy, but I thought we managed to get a decent score on the board. Hopefully, we can try and squeeze them in the first six, try and get some wickets up front and then see where the game goes,” Rohit said.
“As you saw in the first innings, you know, shotmaking wasn’t that easy. We’ve got bowlers who can exploit that and try and, like I said, try and squeeze them in the first six. If you can manage to do that in the first six, then, we are pretty much in the control of the game and then, our spinners, the seamers can come into the picture,” he added.
He also delved further about the pitch and revealed it was two-paced which made it difficult in hitting through the line.
“Yeah, two-paced, even with the new ball, there was something in it. Like I said, it was not easy to keep hitting through the line. You’ve got to understand where you want to hit the ball. Like I said, also, we’ve got the bowlers who are pretty smart to exploit those conditions and I hope they can do that,” Rohit said.
Meanwhile, MI captain Hardik Pandya was ruled out of his team’s clash against Delhi Capitals in Delhi. The franchise confirmed that the 32-year-old was unwell and he could not play the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
“Hardik Pandya is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today. Suryakumar Yadav, will be the captain today,” MI said in a statement.
Suryakumar Yadav walked out for the toss in Pandya’s place and confirmed that the all-rounder was ill and hence could not take the field.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.