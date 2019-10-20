Lot would have happened if I failed: Rohit Sharma on opening in Tests

Rohit Sharma said he knows that “a lot would have happened” if he had failed in his new role as Test opener.

Speaking after Day 2 in the 3rd Test vs South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, on a day when he scored his maiden Test double ton, Rohit said, “Kafi kuch hone wala thaa naahin toh kaafi kuch aap likh dete mere barein mein (A lot would have happened had I not performed and you guys (media) would have written a lot about me.”

“So it was about making most of the opportunities I got. I knew I had to make full use of it, otherwise media would have written against me. Now I know everyone will write good things about me,” he said at the press conference at the end of the day.

Rohit had scores of 176, 127 in his first Test as opener against South Africa. He has amassed 529 runs from four innings in this series, thus becoming the only fifth Indian opener to score 500-plus runs in a Test series.

“It was a good opportunity for me to open the batting. As I said during the Vizag Test, the communication between me and my team management was happening for a long time about opening the batting. So mentally, I was ready for it. I knew it could come at any time.”

His double century on Sunday came after India were left reeling at 39/3 in the first morning. Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane (115) staged a remarkable turnaround with a mammoth 267-run fourth wicket partnership, the highest versus South Africa.

“Speaking of this particular knock, I would say it was most challenging. I have not played much. I played only 30 Tests. In terms of what was thrown at me, I would definitely say it was probably the most challenging one,” Rohit said.

“In Tests, it has its challenges. Having played only three Tests as an opener, I know I have long way to go. I am not reading too much into these three Tests. Of course, I will take a lot of positives but I am not reading too much into it, he added.

💥 200 FOR ROHIT SHARMA 💥 He’s recorded three double centuries in ODI cricket, and now he has one in Tests too 👀 What a knock this has been from the India opener! Follow #INDvSA LIVE 👉 https://t.co/AEYe6hGC3o pic.twitter.com/6lz80LHK4C — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2019

Talking about the challenge of opening the batting, he said, “Opening the batting is a different challenge to batting at Nos 6-7. It’s just about how you prepare yourself, what you talk to yourself in your mind about what do you want to go out there and achieve.

“Playing the first ball of the match, compared to facing a delivery after 30-40 overs is a different ball game altogether. There’s nothing in particular that I’ve done in terms of technique.”

(With PTI inputs)