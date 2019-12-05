Rohit Sharma one six away from becoming first Indian to reach 400 sixes

Rohit Sharma and sixes go hand in glove. (FILE) Rohit Sharma and sixes go hand in glove. (FILE)

Every time Rohit Sharma walks into the middle, he claims a record. Now with the T20 International series against West Indies starts on December 6, Rohit Sharma is eying another batting record. He is just one six away from becoming the first Indian to reach 400 sixes in international cricket. He will also become just the third player overall to cross the milestone after former Pakistan and West Indies captains Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and Chris Gayle (534 sixes).

Rohit and sixes go hand in glove. It is his pure skill and talent that allows him to clear the ropes effortlessly. One of the reasons is his bat lift and flow of the willow that he generates before contact with the ball which always gives him that extra second more than his contemporaries. The Hitman will next be seen when India takes on the West Indies in the 1st T20I match at Hyderabad on Friday. The two sides first play a three-match T20I series which will be followed by an ODI series consisting of the same number of games.

The last memorable T20I knock Rohit Sharma played was against Bangladesh at Rajkot where he hit 85 off just 43 balls. Rohit singlehandedly guided India to an eight-wicket win in the second T20I of the three-match series. It was Rohit’s, 100th T20I, the stand-in skipper made it a night to remember with a sizzling batting display where he smashed six humongous sixes.

