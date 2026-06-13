IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma becomes oldest Indian player to take part in an ODI

Former India captain Rohit Sharma created history in the 1st ODI vs Afghanistan when he became the oldest India player to take part in a 50-over match on Saturday in Dharamsala. Rohit, who is currently aged 39 years and 44 days , leapfrogged Mohinder Amarnath who played an ODI when he was 39 years and 36 days.

Rohit managed 61 runs in the last home series against New Zealand in January — three forced lofts, three soft dismissals in what felt like uncertain territory. Coupled with 283 runs in nine innings in the IPL season, it has only added fuel for the detractors.

Judging the Rohit’s ODI heft solely by those returns would be preposterous. His boundary-hitting rhythm remained intact – 21 sixes and as many fours for Mumbai Indians this season. A factory line of fearless young openers in the IPL has pushed the limits of aggression. Dislodging Rohit in his most sublime format will still take some doing.