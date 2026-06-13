IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma becomes oldest Indian player to take part in an ODI

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Former India captain Rohit Sharma created history in the 1st ODI vs Afghanistan when he became the oldest India player to take part in a 50-over match on Saturday in Dharamsala. Rohit, who is currently aged 39 years and 44 days , leapfrogged Mohinder Amarnath who played an ODI when he was 39 years and 36 days.
Rohit managed 61 runs in the last home series against New Zealand in January — three forced lofts, three soft dismissals in what felt like uncertain territory. Coupled with 283 runs in nine innings in the IPL season, it has only added fuel for the detractors.
Judging the Rohit’s ODI heft solely by those returns would be preposterous. His boundary-hitting rhythm remained intact – 21 sixes and as many fours for Mumbai Indians this season. A factory line of fearless young openers in the IPL has pushed the limits of aggression. Dislodging Rohit in his most sublime format will still take some doing.
The original ‘Hitman’ – world cricket’s leading six-hitter – will still feel the heat when he takes guard against Afghanistan, bolstered by the return of Rashid Khan and their collective white-ball strength. It is not just the challengers for his spot that have thickened. Periodic reminders from the selectors and team management about meritocracy have eroded the comfort that once surrounded a white-ball giant, even as he builds toward a World Cup under a young captain in Gill.
Earlier, after the rain delayed the toss, India finally won the coin flip and captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first in a match which was reduced to 25-overs a side. The toss was expected to take place at 1pm local time but incessant rains did not allow it to take place. India, led by Shubman Gill, are looking to continue their domination from the one-off Test, which they won by an innings and 300 runs at Mullanpur earlier this week. India and Afghanistan have played against each other in four ODIs, and the former holds a 3-0 lead as one match ended in a tie.
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