Rohit Sharma named T20 captain as India announce squad for NZ series; Virat Kohli rested

The Indian T20I team which will play against New Zealand in the upcoming series has been made official on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma named captain of India’s T20 squad for series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli has been rested, Hardik Pandya has been dropped.

In other noteworthy inclusions, senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to the squad, with uncapped pacers Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer also included.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November.

NEWS – India’s squad for T20Is against New Zealand & India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour announced.@ImRo45 named the T20I Captain for India. More details here – https://t.co/lt1airxgZS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nqJFWhkuSB — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2021

The squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj